Seattle Washington Sports Legend Has Police Problems Now
It seemed like a great idea at the time, but now a Seattle Seahawks sports legend is facing a police report filed for this insane reason you won't believe!
Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when a fan ran onto the field with a smoke cannister. The fan was chased for a while but when he ran near the sidelines, Wagner tackled him hard.
Now that fan has filed a police report against Bobby Wagner for the tackle according to reports.
The Rams origination came out in full support of their newly acquired star linebacker.
I will update with details if the police report develops here when they are released.
