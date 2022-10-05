Seattle Washington Sports Legend Has Police Problems Now

It seemed like a great idea at the time, but now a Seattle Seahawks sports legend is facing a police report filed for this insane reason you won't believe!

Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when a fan ran onto the field with a smoke cannister. The fan was chased for a while but when he ran near the sidelines, Wagner tackled him hard.

Now that fan has filed a police report against Bobby Wagner for the tackle according to reports.

The Rams origination came out in full support of their newly acquired star linebacker.

I will update with details if the police report develops here when they are released.

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A fan is detained by security after running onto the field as the Los Angeles Rams play against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)