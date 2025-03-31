Washington’s Simply Soulful Café Serves the Best Comfort Food in America
If You're Looking for the Best Comfort Food, I Know the Best is at Simply Soulful Café.
And, according to the foodie site LoveFood, it's the best 'Mom and Pop' restaurant for the most incredible comfort food in Washington!
You can't go wrong with the fried chicken dinner, served with sides such as mac 'n' cheese, or the traditional oxtail in hearty gravy, which comes served over rice. Bold, colorful artworks brighten an otherwise slick and minimalist space.
Who doesn't love comfort food? Simply Soulful Café and Espresso is located at 2321 Jackson Street (corner of 23rd & Jackson).
If You Love Good Southern Soul Food Cooking, Simply Soulful Is Your Place.
Breakfast features everything from eggs, biscuits, and catfish, to chicken and waffles and more. Simply Soulful Café also offers a variety of sandwiches: BBQ, catfish, pork chops, chicken, brisket, and more.
Combo dinners are available at Simply Soulful, featuring chicken, salmon, gumbo, meatloaf, and oxtail. The sides are incredible, and include:
• Red beans and rice • mac & cheese • yams • greens • black eyed peas • grits • fries • hush puppies • potato salad • green beans • mashed potatoes • beef and chicken gravy • cornbread • biscuits • waffles and more.
There are special menus for kids under 10 and for seniors 65 and older. With all the delicious options, don't forget dessert! Simply Soulful Café also caters events.
