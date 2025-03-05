This Washington Seafood Restaurant Is One of the Best in America
If you're a fan of seafood, you probably already know about Washington State's most popular seafood restaurants. You probably have a favorite spot just for eating and enjoying seafood.
Where Do You Find the Best Seafood in Tri-Cities?
A quick Google search pulled up Hooked Seafood Boil & Bar in Kennewick. My husband Jeff, absolutely LOVES Hooked. I'm more familiar with Red Lobster, although it didn't appear in the search. However, the website Cheapism.com has The Best Seafood Restaurant in Every State. According to the site:
There are people out there who don't eat seafood, and that's really a bummer for them. Life is a lot less wonderful without the ocean's bounty.
I'm one of the people who doesn't eat seafood. So, I don't really know what all the fuss is about. But, I can appreciate other people's love for seafood, and so, the best place in Washington for seafood, according to Cheapism, is:
The Walrus and the Carpenter
The Walrus and the Carpenter is a neighborhood restaurant serving the best seafood and drinks in a cozy, welcoming setting. The Walrus and the Carpenter is located at 4743 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle, WA 98107. According to Cheapism:
There's a reason The Walrus and the Carpenter is one of Seattle's most popular restaurants. The wine list is huge, the atmosphere is lively, the oysters are fresh, and the cooking sings with the creativity of West Coast flavors.
READ MORE: Popular Burger Joint With 31 Washington Locations to Close Dozens
Next time you're in Seattle, check out The Walrus and the Carpenter. Sounds like a really cool place to visit, even if you're NOT that into seafood. But, if you are, ENJOY the catch of the day!
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Do You Know the Signature Dish in Each State?
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz