Washington Restaurant Named One of the Most Romantic in America

Washington Restaurant Named One of the Most Romantic in America

Canlis-Facebook

Valentine's Day was rather uneventful for me and my husband this year. But that doesn't mean we can't look forward to visiting one of the most romantic restaurants in America! The website LoveFood has published a listing of the most romantic restaurants in every state.

ALSO READ: FTC Warning Washingtonians - "Don't Fall for Unpaid Toll Text"

Where is the Most Romantic Restaurant in Washington State?

Canlis-Facebook
loading...

According to their website, Canlis was designed in 1950. Peter Canlis borrowed all that he could to build his restaurant on a piece of land "way outside of the city."

LoveFood Lists Every State's Most Romantic Restaurant, and Says About Canlis:

 

Not only does this family-run restaurant have a reputation for serving beautiful and decadent dishes, but it has also been nominated for the James Beard Outstanding Service Award four times. Stop in for delicate, prettily presented plates, such as halibut with sweet peas and mussels, and duck with summer squash, all served in an eye-catching glass building.

Canlis-Facebook
loading...

 

Canlis is Truly a Family Affair, Rich, With Interesting History.

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Canlis (@canlisrestaurant)

At Canlis, they're serving a multi-course dining experience. You choose three of the courses, and they can surprise you with more. Canlis is open Tuesday - Saturday at 5:00pm. There is a dress code. Jackets are preferred, jeans and casual attire are NOT permitted.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

At Canlis you can’t be overdressed, so go big, look good and have fun with it!

Canlis is located at 2576 Aurora Avenue North in Seattle WA 98109.(206) 283-3313. You must have a reservation.

39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State

Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state

Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: National News, Featured

More From 610 KONA