Where is the Most Romantic Restaurant in Washington State?

According to their website, Canlis was designed in 1950. Peter Canlis borrowed all that he could to build his restaurant on a piece of land "way outside of the city."

LoveFood Lists Every State's Most Romantic Restaurant, and Says About Canlis:

Not only does this family-run restaurant have a reputation for serving beautiful and decadent dishes, but it has also been nominated for the James Beard Outstanding Service Award four times. Stop in for delicate, prettily presented plates, such as halibut with sweet peas and mussels, and duck with summer squash, all served in an eye-catching glass building.

Canlis is Truly a Family Affair, Rich, With Interesting History.

At Canlis, they're serving a multi-course dining experience. You choose three of the courses, and they can surprise you with more. Canlis is open Tuesday - Saturday at 5:00pm. There is a dress code. Jackets are preferred, jeans and casual attire are NOT permitted.

At Canlis you can’t be overdressed, so go big, look good and have fun with it!

Canlis is located at 2576 Aurora Avenue North in Seattle WA 98109.(206) 283-3313. You must have a reservation.

