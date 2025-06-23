I don't know why people do inappropriate things. I understand that a child may do something inappropriate, as they may NOT know any better. I learned at a very young age NOT to do certain things. I knew swearing was wrong, you NEVER point a weapon at anyone, and you NEVER joke a bout a bomb on a plane. So, when I read about a plane being delayed due to a careless remark, I about flipped.

A Passenger Was Arrested After Making a "Flippant Remark Regarding a Bomb."

It happened Saturday afternoon, June 14th, as an Alaska Airlines flight was due to take off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

While the plane was taxiing to the runway, a passenger reportedly made a threat to the flight crew about safety of the aircraft.

Following Protocol, the Port of Seattle Police Was Contacted.

The plane was diverted to the furthest runway from the terminal. All passengers deplaned and were transported by bus to make rebooking arrangements.

Two Runways Were Closed, Which Caused Delays for Some Flights.

As Port of Seattle Police arrived to investigate the tense situation, one runway remained in operation. A K9 and crew were brought in to inspect the empty aircraft and baggage. No suspicious items were found. According to a Port of Seattle statement:

Further investigation found the suspect made a flippant remark regarding a bomb to the flight crew. All such remarks are taken seriously and investigated with an abundance of caution.

The aircraft was cleared by 3 pm and towed to the terminal. The runway was reopened by 3:15 pm.

The FBI and Port of Seattle Police are continuing to investigate the incident. They'll be working with prosecutors to determine if charges will be filed.

