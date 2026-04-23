If you're planning a road trip to Seattle, it's a good idea to have your route planned out. Especially, THIS weekend. There are a number of road closures and detours to be aware of. According to WSDOT:

“Every day is a good day when you paint…map” or whatever Bob Ross said. After a mild winter, our happy little Paint Map trees bloomed a bit early with some closures you should know about if you’re traveling in the Seattle area.

Eastbound SR 18 is closed between Issaquah-Hobart Road and I-90 from Thursday 9pm to 5am Monday. During this closure, drivers should use alternate routes, and plan for added travel time.

Southbound I-405 is closed between SR 167 and SR 169 from Friday at 11:59pm to 4am Monday. Drivers will follow a signed detour route.

Northbound I-5 over the Ship Canal Bridge is reduced to two lanes. The EXPRESS lanes remain open northbound 24/7.

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WSDOT reminds motorists that information is available to help plan your travel route. You an search by real-time map or by road or ferry routes on the WSDOT website.

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Always plan ahead for delays, and add extra travel time to your commute when detours are in place. Follow signs, and be patient.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll