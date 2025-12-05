Canva Canva loading...

Of all the studies and rankings that have been done, I have to draw the line on the one I recently viewed.

LawnStarter, a lawn-care publication, analyzed large cities on criteria in seven categories, including mental health, sleep, commutes, money, availability of outdoor and wellness amenities.and more. According to the study:

Seattle came in at #3, with an overall score of 60.67. Seattle was ranked #4 for Financial Well-Being, and #5 for recreation options.

Seriously? #3 MOST Relaxed City in the Nation?

When I visit Seattle, the only time I relax is when I'm in my hotel. But, I don't live there. I visit, occasionally. Recently, I was talking with a friend about how wonderful Tri-Cities are. We have more home-space for far less the cost than in Seattle. Our commute time is way less than a typical Seattle commute with traffic.

This is not say that you can't relax in Seattle. I know I always have a wonderful time in Belltown. We stay within walking distance to Pike Place Market, and there are other attractions.

I'm told the Queen Anne neighborhood, specifically Upper Queen Anne is a quieter residential area with unbelievable views. Kerry Park is recommended for all the fantastic views of the Seattle skyline. On clear days, Mount Rainier is visible. If you're into photography, it's perfect for stunning sunsets and city lights. Kerry Park is located at 211 West Highland Drive, Seattle, WA 98119.

So, Which Towns Rank #1 Most Relaxed in Large, Midsize, and Small Cities?

