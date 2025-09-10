Now that football season is here, Fall and Halloween are right around the corner. When the weather gets cooler, we start thinking Thanksgiving, apple picking, and chili! Wait, what? Apples, for sure. But chili?

There's nothing better than devouring a piping hot, delicious bowl of chili while watching football.

I Consider Myself Somewhat of a Chili Connoiseur.

I don't believe I've ever prepared the same batch twice, however, I do follow a basic recipe, and experiment with various seasonings. If anyone knows where I can enter a chili cook-off, let me know.

• I start with ground beef, onions, garlic, and peppers of ALL kinds (peppers are a key ingredient in my chili).

• Transfer the meat to a crockpot, adding beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, and soup.

I love to spice it up, using the basics, chili powder, paprika, onion and garlic salt, and more. Sometimes I add salsa, or hot sauce. It depends on how much heat is wated. Let the chili simmer to your desired doneness.

So, Which Restaurant Serves the Best Chili in Washington State?

According to Love Food, the BEST chili served in Washington is in Seattle, at Mike's Chili Parlor (1447 NW Ballard Way, Seattle, WA 98107).

The family chili recipe is a coarse-ground beef blend simmered in spices until rich and savory, with just enough fat to give it that classic tavern-style sheen. Order it straight, over spaghetti, poured onto burgers, or even topping fries – it’s customizable, no-frills comfort food at its best.

