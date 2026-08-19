A 35-year-old man has been missing out of Kent for several days.

Washington State Patrol activated a statewide Endangered Missing Person Advisory on Tuesday for Raughshee Nelson.

Nelson Was Last Seen on August 8

WSP says Nelson's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Raughshee was last seen off of Central Ave South around 2 pm on Saturday, August 8th. It's unknown where he was headed. Investigators say he may appear confused and unable to find his way home without assistance.

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Raughshee Nelson is black, and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He weighs approximately 300 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Raughshee Nelson was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts. He was also wearing a fluorescent vest and hat. Authorities are hoping the fluorescent vest and hat will help the public spot him.

An Endangered Missing Person Advisory is only issued when a person is missing under suspicious, unexplained, or involuntary circumstances and is believed to be endangered due to mental or physical health, age, severe weather, or cognitive confusion.

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Anyone with information is urged to call the Kent Police Department at 253-856-5800. Anyone who sees Raughshee Nelson should call 9-1-1 immediately.

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