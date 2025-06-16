Urgent: Search for Man Accused of Assault in Benton County

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a man accused of assaulting another. The alleged assault occurred in the 60000 block of West Old Inland Empire Highway.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the Fight Was Over Car Keys:

During the confrontation, 27 year old Richard "Ricky" Boyle allegedly struck the other person in the head with the handle of an axe (the axe head was not attached). Despite this, the blow caused an open head wound that required stitches.

After the alleged assault, the suspect fled the scene as a passenger in a white Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle was heading toward Prosser.

At This Time, the Suspect's Whereabouts Are NOT Known.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports there is probable cause to arrest Richard Boyle for suspicion of Assault in the 3rd Degree.

If you have any information on the Richard Boyle's whereabouts, or have any information on how he can be contacted, please call the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 509-628-0333.

