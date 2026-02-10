Unbelievable! The Seattle Police Department has issued a letter of absence for employees/students to attend the Seahawks Super Bowl Parade on Wednesday. According to the letter:

Their Presence is Required at the Parade for Public Safety Reasons

The Parade Starts at 11 am Along 4th Avenue in Downtown Seattle

Streets that intersect with 4th Avenue will be closed between Lumen Field and the Seattle Center between 11 am and 1:30 pm.

Planning to Attend the Parade? Seattle Police Sgt Patrick Michaud Has Advice:

Use public transportation. The Sounder and Light Rail are recommended. Also, the bus is reliable.

Driving into the city is going to be extremely difficult, as Revive I-5 is still underway. Finding parking is going to be even worse. The parade route on Fourth Avenue will close to vehicle traffic around 6 am. Seriously, take the train or a bus if you can.

If you need anything, help, directions, or food recommendations, we will have all the officers out and about. We will be wearing our bright yellow vests so we can be seen in the crowds.

Don't count on your cell phone working while you're downtown. With so many people utilizing data, the internet may be unavailable until you move away from the crowd. And DRONES are NOT allowed.

