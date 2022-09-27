Seahawks Fans Among The Whiniest Losers In The NFL

A list of the "Moodiest Fans in the NFL After a Loss" was released and Seahawks fans are in the Top 5.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

WHERE DO SEAHAWKS FANS RANK ON THE LIST? The list comes from actionnetwork.com and ranks all NFL teams social media complaining after a loss for the 2021 season. The Seattle Seahawks fans came in at #5 on the list. The Top 5 are the Raiders, Buccaneers, Commanders, Bears, and the Seahawks. How did they come up with those rankings?

credit Heath Brewster credit Heath Brewster loading...

WHAT WAS THE METHODOLOGY? On their website they listed the methods they went through to get the numbers. They say "We scraped Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data. Sentiment data was collected for each team after every game. We used the tool Linkfluence to collect this data. Posts are negative depending on words, phrases, hashtags, and emojis that have a known negative connotation. We averaged sentiment data to calculate which NFL teams had the highest percentage of negative posts after each game. These were then ranked. Data collected 18th July 2022."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

WHAT DID THEY FIND ABOUT SEAHAWKS FANS? Their data said that "with 19.4% of social media activity following a loss considered negative in nature. The Seahawks’ worst social media response (28.1%) came after a 20-10 loss to the LA Rams in December 2021." Funny, I remember that loss and yes it sucked. Last season I think was a shock for most fans after being in the playoffs constantly for the last few years. Honestly, this years online fan presence seems just about as angry with every loss.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

IS THE RATING DESERVED? It hurts me to say this about the fan base I am a part of and love but yes it is mostly deserved. There are a lot of people complaining online about the current state of the team and it has been going on for a while. These are not the same people that show up to the stadium every week with me to cheer on the Seahawks no matter how bad we get beat. They are mostly the fans that came right before or after the Super Bowl 48 win. The funny thing is those bandwagon fans will always be a part of winning franchises until they start loosing again. Just wave to them on their way out. They are gonna miss the best part of being a fan, building a new team.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...