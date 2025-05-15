A routine school bus ride turned into a tense scene on Wednesday afternoon in Kennewick.

Police Officers were dispatched to the busy intersection of West 10th Avenue and West Clearwater Avenue after reports of a vehicle colliding with a Kennewick School District bus.

After investigation, it was determined the school bus was turning from West 10th Avenue onto West Clearwater Avenue, while the other vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Clearwater Avenue and collided with the school bus.

None of the Students on the Bus Were Injured in the Collision.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene and all students were evaluated by paramedics with the Kennewick Fire Department. All of the students were unharmed.

The driver of the other vehicle was not as fortunate. The pickup truck driver sustained injuries and was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The Kennewick School District began notifying parents of the incident as Police continued working the accident scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

