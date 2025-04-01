Crater Lake, in Oregon, the deepest lake in the U.S. (1,943 feet) is a very popular destination and attracts over a half million visitors from all over the world each year. Many of these world travelers expect to take a boat tour or put their toes in the water during their visit.

However, if you feel the need to take a dip, a dive, or a boat tour through the deep blue crystal clear water of Crater Lake, then you better do it this summer because when the warm months are over, Crater Lake National Park will close the only trail with access to these activities – Cleetwood Cove Trail.

Why is the National Park Service closing access to Crater Lake for Swimming and Tours?

Cleetwood Cove Trail has issues – falling rocks, soil and path erosion, and damaged marina and docks – all due to heavy use and foot traffic. So, Crater Lake National Park will close the trail after this summer (2025) and begin a massive rehab project.

Construction upgrades will begin in 2026 and aren’t expected to be completed until the 2029 summer season. During the closure, there will be no boat tours, cliff diving, or swimming, which are all accessed from the trail. The NPS is soliciting bids on the construction now.

Can I still visit Crater Lake after the Cleetwood Cove Trail is closed?

Crater Lake at Dusk Canva/Getty Crater Lake loading...

Crater Lake National Park will still be open during the Cleetwood Cove Trail project, allowing you to explore other areas of the park that include hiking, lodges, and scenic drives. To learn more about Crater Lake and all it has to offer, check out the park’s website.

Cocoon Cottage in Oregon is an Airbnb Bucket List Experience Designed by Airbnb super-host Kristie Wolfe, this European-inspired cottage is surrounded by Pacific Northwest pines, lush ferns and sits just off the shore of North Tenmile Lake in Oregon. What makes Cocoon Cottage special is its unique arrival—guests reach the property by boat, stepping onto a private dock that leads to the cozy getaway on the hillside.