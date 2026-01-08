Youtube@PoliceCamCentral Youtube@PoliceCamCentral loading...

New court dates are set for in the vehicular homicide case against WSP Trooper Sarah Lee Clasen, after previously scheduled appearances were canceled. Her trial was set for February 23rd.

An Omnibus Hearing Is Scheduled for March 11th, at 8:30 am.

A pre-trial hearing will take place on April 15th, at 8:30 am, with a jury trial scheduled to take place on May 18th.

Clasen (36), pleaded not guilty last September to a charge of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. On March 1st, 2025, Clasen allegedly failed to yieled on State Route 240 and Village Parkway in Richland. Her vehicle collided with a motorcycle driven by Jhoser Emmanuel Vega-Sanchez (20).

While Clasen performed CPR on Vega-Sanchez, He Died Later at a Local Hospital.

Clasen refused sobriety tests. However, she was arrested for vehicular homicide. According to court records, a blood draw taken hours later revealed her blood alcohol content was .17.

After Her First Court Appearance, Clasen Was Released on Her Own Recognizance.

Clasen was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol, or any controlled substances. She isn't required to wear any monitoring devices. She is permitted to travel anywhere in Washington State and to Arizona. Clasen remains on paid administrative leave.

Vega-Sanchez's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clasen.

