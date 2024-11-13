Urgent: Salvation Army in WA Needs Bell Ringers, Can You Help?

The Salvation Army in Spokane is asking for your help for the holidays.

The Salvation Army is hoping you can gift the gift of time by volunteering to ring a bell at a Red Kettle location. By ringing the bell, you'll be helping to raise funds to provide for those in need. All Red Kettle donations stay local, so you're efforts will make an impact in your community.

What is the History of the Salvation Army Red Kettle?

In 1891, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken. He only had one major hurdle to overcome -- funding the project. Captain McFee placed a pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, "Keep the Pot Boiling." He soon had the money to see that the needy people were properly fed at Christmas.

The Red Kettle Campaign is a tradition that continues across the world. Today in the U.S., the Salvation Army helps more than four-and-a-half-million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

You can help the Salvation Army in other ways.

They're looking for people to sponsor families to buy gifts. The Salvation Army is also collecting Christmas wishes from families to share with donors, who then shop for gifts and wrapping paper before returning to the Salvation Army.

Signing up is easy! Visit RegisterToRing.com and choose the time and location where you would like to ring.

