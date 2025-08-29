Public health officials are warning egg consumers to check their cartons for recalled eggs. Do NOT eat, sell or serve recalled chicken eggs distributed by Country Eggs, LLC. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating.

Country Eggs, LLC of Lucerne Valley, CA is recalling our LARGE BROWN CAGE FREE SUNSHINE YOLKS because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recalled eggs were sold to grocery stores in cartons labeled with three brand names: Nagatoshi Produce, Mishuo, and Nijiya Markets.

Ensuring the safety and quality of the eggs we supply to our customers is our responsibility and our focus each day. We know this is concerning, and supporting you through this process is our priority.

Nearly 100 People Have Been Sickened in a Major 14-State Salmonella Outbreak.

3 people in Washington have become ill in the salmonella outbreak.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 95 people have gotten sick and 18 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators for recalled eggs and throw them away, or return them for a refund.

