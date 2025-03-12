The Salary You Now Need to Be Upper-Middle Class in Washington

When it comes to salaries, as in tax time, I'm always a little uncomfortable discussing mine. Does a tax-preparer judge you based on your income?

For many of us, the goal is to live life comfortably. Most of us want a stable home, steady job, and dependable vehicle.

How Much Do You Need to Make to Be Middle Class in Washington?

According to smartasset.com, in Washington State, here's how it breaks down to be considered among the middle class:

• Lower bounds on middle class income is $63,064

• Upper bounds on middle class income is $189,210

• Median Household income is $94,605

You Can Make More Than $200,000 and Still Be Considered Middle-Class in WA.

SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states based on the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Upper bounds of middle-class in Seattle was $241,216 and in Spokane, it was $130,032. The range changes from city to city, reflecting inflation and shifting wages.

However, according to GoBangkingRates, upper-middle-class income in Washington ranges from $147,704 to $189,904.

Middle-Class Income in Bigger Cities Ranges From $49,478 to $71,359.

Does it matter? For me, personally, being able to pay the bills, afford gas, groceries, and daily amenities is necessary. Saving for retirement and to have some money left over for vacations and concerts is bonus.

Middle-Class salaries vary from city to city in the country. Some cities are more expensive and some are more affordable. I think everyone of us is hoping to live the American dream. You can read more about what's considered middle-class in Washington, HERE.

