Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Eggs Sold In WA – What You Need to Know

Canva loading...

A salmonella outbreak has caused the recall of 1.7 million dozen eggs in 9 states.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled brown cage free eggs and brown certified organic eggs were supplied by August Egg Company, Hilmar, CA.

The Eggs Were Sold to Walmart, Safeway, and Other Various Supermarket Chains.

The eggs were distributed from February 3, 2025, through May 6, 2025, with sell by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 19, 2025, to Walmart locations in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Indiana and Illinois.

The Brands the Recalled Eggs Were Sold Under Include:

• Clover

• First Street

• Nulaid

• O Organics

• Marketside

• Raley's

• Simple Truth

• Sun Harvest

• Sunnyside

Get our free mobile app

The recalled eggs have a printed Julian Date between “32” and “126” followed by a plant code number “P-6562” or “CA-5330” on the egg carton or package. The recalled eggs sold at retail stores are packed in fiber or plastic cartons, with the above codes printed on one side of the carton.

READ MORE: Rite Aid Pulls Out of Washington: Full Closure List

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the salmonella outbreak has sickened at leat 79 people across 7 states. 21 have required hospitalization. NO deaths have been reported.

www.cdc.gov www.cdc.gov loading...

Symptoms of Salmonella:

• Most people infected experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

• Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

• Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

The FDA reports the eggs should be off store shelves. However, before eating ANY eggs you have in your refrigerator, CHECK to make sure they're not part of this recall.

Customers are encouraged to return their eggs for a full refund or throw them away.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz