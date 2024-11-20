Prioritizing Safety: WA DOH Urges You To Get Vaccinated

The Washington State Department of Health is urging people to protect themselves against Covid-19, influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by getting updated vaccines for the season.

These Vaccines Are Generally Covered by Insurance or Available Through Programs

For people under 19, the vaccines are available at little to no cost through Washington's Childhood Vaccine Program. And, for those 19 and older, through the Adult Vaccine Program.

“Vaccination against COVID-19, flu, and RSV is the best way to protect against severe illness from these respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, Chief Science Officer, DOH. “It can take the body a couple of weeks after vaccination to build up maximum protection, so now is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for the holiday season.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive at least one dose of the updated Covid-19 vaccine.

Yearly flu vaccines are also recommended for everyone 6 months and older. The flu vaccine does NOT protect against coronavirus, colds, or other virusus.

RSV protection is recommended for children younger than 8 months through Nirsevimab injection. RSV protection is also recommended for pregnant people, adults 75 and older, and for people with weakned immune systems, and chronic medical conditions.

To find out where vaccines are available in your area, visit vaccines.gov and enter your zip code.

