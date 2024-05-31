Promoting Summer Safety in WA During the 90 Most Hazardous Days

WSP and the WA Traffic Safety Commission are partnering together to promote safety.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions this summer. Since 2018, the months of June, July, and August remain the highest consecutive 90-day stretch for traffic-related deaths in the state. Between 2018 and 2023, 1,206 lives were lost on Washington roadways. Law enforcement responded to an average of 67 fatal crashes per month in June, July, and August across the state.

Canva Canva loading...

“Any life lost is unacceptable,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “Changing the trends we have observed over of the past few years takes the effort of everyone in our community, including you as the driver.”

On average, the 90-days account for 32% of all traffic deaths in the state.

Impairment is involved in 55% of summertime crashes. Most collisions occur on state routes and county roads between Friday and Sunday. Other contributing factors of crashes during the 90 days include speed (34%) and distraction (18%).

“We all want to get out and enjoy the beauty of Washington during the summer, and we also want to get to our destinations safely,” said Shelly Baldwin, Director of the WTSC. “We can all stay safer by doing four simple things on our roadways: follow posted speeds, pay attention to other road users, drive sober, and buckle up.”

Get our free mobile app

While drivers remain most at risk, pedestrians and bicyclists are vulnerable, too.

Canva Canva loading...

Motorcycle riders remain vulnerable, with half of all motorcycle fatalities occuring in the months of June, July, and August. July is when the most bicyclist fatalities occur.

Law enforcement partners across Washington are working together, asking everyone to commit to safe road use and to protect everyone around us. Let's make the summer of 2024 a safer 90-days.

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Washington using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll