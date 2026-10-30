A man is in custody after deputies say he shot a 49-year old man multiple times in Roy.

The Shooting Took Place on Wednesday Afternoon

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, just before 2 pm, deputies respondd to the shooting in the Roy area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies Immediatey Provided Lifesaving Medical Aid

As deputies rendered medical aid, fire personnel arrived and transported the vicim to a local hospital. The victim remains in stable condition.

Read More: Benton County Deputies Use Grappler to Stop Suspect Safely [VIDEO]

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Before Deputies Arrived, the Suspect Shooter Took Off in His Vehicle

The suspect had fled before deputies arrived, but thanks to quick coordination with the Yelm Police Department and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect’s vehicle was located in Yelm. A brief pursuit followed, and the 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

During the pursuit, deputies saw the suspect throw a firearm from the vehicle. It was recovered some time later and processed by forensics.

The Suspect is In Jail Facing Several Charges

The suspect remains behind bars at the Pierce County Jail on charges of:

• Assault in the First Degree

• Drive-by Shooting

More charges will be added from the Yem Police Department once their investigation is completed.

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