Great News! New Store Opening Soon in Kennewick

Have you seen what's coming soon to Kennewick Plaza?

I've seen the sign for months. Ross Dress for Less will occupy the former Safeway/Albertson's store on Kennewick Avenue. The grocery store closed its doors in October 2022. It's time for something new. Refreshing, as well, as it seems more and more businesses are closing today. According to plan, the new Ross is scheduled to open in March.

What is Ross Dress for Less known for?

We are the nation's largest off-price retailer with over 2,000 stores, and a strong track record of success and growth. Our focus has always been bringing our customers a constant stream of high-quality brands and on-trend merchandise at extraordinary savings.

The focus of Ross Dress for Less is to bring to customers high quality department and specialty brands at bargain prices. They have buyers searching for the best brands and latest styles. Ross works directly with manufacturers to get the best deals.

Because Ross Dress for Less loves new buys, they keep it simple.

Their bargains are only available in-store (NOT online). So, their advice is to grab the deals when you see them. Prices at Ross are 20%-60% off the same brands carried in department and specialty stores.

Ross Dress for Less is also known for community involvement.

Ross is committed to giving back to its local communities through partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). We are working together with a shared goal of helping children achieve academic success, build confidence and lead healthy lives.

Currently, Ross Dress For Less is hiring for store manager, supervisor, and associates for the new Kennewick Avenue location. Click here to apply.

There are Ross Dress for Less stores at 6705 West Canal Drive in Kennewick and at 2917 Queensgate Drive in Richland.

