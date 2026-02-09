Don’t Send Money to Strangers, WA DFI Warns of Romance Scams

Don’t Send Money to Strangers, WA DFI Warns of Romance Scams

Scammers are targeting Washingtonians every day.

The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) is warning us about the high cost of romance scams as part of the 2026 national "Dating Or Defrauding?” social media awareness campaign.

Bottom line: Don’t send money to people you have not yet met in person

People should be skeptical of any requests from new online friends or romantic interests. There are many ways scammers try to get your money.

Protecting Yourself From an Online Romance Scammer

The best way to stay safe, is by protecting yourself from the get-go. Be careful with what information you share online. Don't over-share. People will often share details about recent heartbreak or that they've recently been widowed. A scammer will instantly pick up on this and target the VULNERABLE person.

Never Send Money to Someone You Don't Know

The FBI identifies relationship or romance scams as when “a criminal uses a fake online identity to gain a victim's affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim. The scammer wants to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself to the victim, and gain trust. Scammers may propose marriage and make plans to meet in person, but that will never happen. Eventually, they will ask for money.”

The FBI estimates that $10 billion is lost annually in the U.S. to relationship and romance scams.

