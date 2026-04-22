Minor Injuries Reported in SR 240 Rollover Accident in Kennewick
Washington State Patrol and Kennewick Police are investigating after an injury collision on State Route 240.
It Happened Tuesday Afternoon on State Route 240 Near North Edison Street.
The roll-over minor injury collision had traffic reduced to a single-lane on the highway westbound.
Washington State Patrol Reminds Motorists to Wear Seatbelts at All times.
This is the single most effective way to prevent fatal injuries in a rollover. WSP also reminds motorists to drive safely. Avoid speeding, especially in curves and rural roads. Almost half of all fatal rollover crashes involve speeding.
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Tips to Preventing a Rollover Accident
• Use safety technology: Ensure your vehicle has Electronic Stability Control [ESC].
• Maintain your tires: Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Under or over-inflated tires can cause or contribute to a rollover.
• Avoid overloading: NEVER exceed the manufacturers recommended weight limit for your vehicle.
• Properly load cargo: Keep heavy items low in the vehicle and toward the center. Avoid heavy roof-top loads.
• Stay focused: Avoid distractions, keep eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel. Inattention often leads to overcorrection, which can cause a vehcle to tip.
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