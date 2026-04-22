Washington State Patrol and Kennewick Police are investigating after an injury collision on State Route 240.

It Happened Tuesday Afternoon on State Route 240 Near North Edison Street.

The roll-over minor injury collision had traffic reduced to a single-lane on the highway westbound.

Washington State Patrol Reminds Motorists to Wear Seatbelts at All times.

Canva Canva loading...

This is the single most effective way to prevent fatal injuries in a rollover. WSP also reminds motorists to drive safely. Avoid speeding, especially in curves and rural roads. Almost half of all fatal rollover crashes involve speeding.

READ MORE: WA Traffic Stop Turns Into Major Drug Bust With K9 Huuk

Tips to Preventing a Rollover Accident

• Use safety technology: Ensure your vehicle has Electronic Stability Control [ESC].

• Maintain your tires: Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Under or over-inflated tires can cause or contribute to a rollover.

• Avoid overloading: NEVER exceed the manufacturers recommended weight limit for your vehicle.

• Properly load cargo: Keep heavy items low in the vehicle and toward the center. Avoid heavy roof-top loads.

• Stay focused: Avoid distractions, keep eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel. Inattention often leads to overcorrection, which can cause a vehcle to tip.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang