A national public health alert has been issued for ready-to-eat beef jerky stick products that may be contaminated. The following products subject to the health alert are [view labels]:

6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of "RIVERBEND RANCH Original Beef Stick" with a "Best By date of 11/27/2026"

6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15 oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of "RIVERBEND RANCH Jalapeño Beef Stick" with a "Best By date of 11/27/2026"

The Products Bear "EST. 47282" on the Back of the Label.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service, the issue was discovered after Top Notch Jerky, LLC received complaints of "transparent pieces of plastic" in the beef stick products.

The Beef Sticks Were Produced on May 27th, 2025 and Distributed Nationwide.

While there haven't been any confirmed reports of injury or illness, anyone concerned about an injury or illness due to consumption of these products should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions regarding this public health alert are encouraged to contact Top Notch Jerky, LLC at: 208-372-3231.

