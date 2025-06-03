Rite Aid Pulls Out of Washington: Full Closure List
We knew it was coming. Rite Aid has made the announcement of closing of nearly 500 stores nationwide, including 24 in Washington, and 20 in Oregon.
Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, the second filing since 2023, for the pharmaceutical chain. In the last few weeks, Rite Aid had said it planned to keep stores open for the next few months, while selling off assets. The company has downsized from 2,300 stores to around 1,200 remaining.
If Approved, a Total of 474 Locations Across 14 States Are Planned to Close.
According to firstcoastnews.com, it's still unclear at this time exactly when the proposal wil be approved, and when locations will fully close. However, the latest list of stores affected includes 20 locations in Oregon and 24 in Washington.
While Some Rite Aid Stores Remain Open, No New Inventory Will Be Ordered.
Bare shelves will likely become more common at your neighborhood Right Aid store. Due to the number of Rite Aid stores closing, what will happen to your prescriptions?
Rite Aid Locations Closing in Washington Include:
4117 Kitsap Way - Bremerton
4920-A Evergreen Way - Everett
3909 Hoyt Ave - Everett
500 South Pioneer Way - Moses Lake
412 East College Way - Mt. Vernon
31645 State Route 20 - Oak Harbor
621 South Lincoln St. - Port Angeles
1630 South Grand Avenue - Pullman
8500 35th Avenue Ne - Seattle
520 West Washington Street - Sequim
1850 South Mildred Street - Tacoma
35013 Snoqualmie Pkwy – Snoqualmie
27000 Miller Bay Rd. Ne – Kingston
909 East Yelm Ave. – Yelm
1517 Commercial Ave. – Anacortes
608 W. Stanley St. – Granite Falls
609 Omache Drive – Omak
250 Basin St. SW – Ephrata
248 Bendigo Blvd S – North Bend
1509 Auburn Way South - Auburn
22117 SE 237th St - Maple Valley
900 East Meridian Suite 23 - Milton
3282 Bethel Road SE - Port Orchard
3840 Bridgeport Way West - University Place
Rite Aid Stores in Oregon Scheduled for Closure:
30 East Oak Street - Lebanon
448 Ne Hwy 99w - Mcminnville
1900 Sw Court Place - Pendleton
4500 Commercial St., S.E. – Salem
1430 Nw Garden Valley Blvd – Roseburg
1900 McLoughlin Blvd. – Oregon City
16261 South Highway 101 – Harbor
2336 North Coast Highway – Newport
728 South West 4th Ave. – Ontario
4041 Nw Logan Rd. – Lincoln City
2049 West Cascade Ave. – Hood River
178 West Ellendale Ave. – Dallas
1217 Campbell St. – Baker City
44 Michigan Ave. Ne – Bandon
313 South Roosevelt Dr. – Seaside
626 Mcclaine St. – Silverton
1400 West 6th St. – The Dalles
514 Ne 181st Ave. – Portland
2521 South Sixth St. – Klamath Falls
700 S.E. 3rd St. – Bend
