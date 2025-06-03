Rite Aid Pulls Out of Washington: Full Closure List

We knew it was coming. Rite Aid has made the announcement of closing of nearly 500 stores nationwide, including 24 in Washington, and 20 in Oregon.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, the second filing since 2023, for the pharmaceutical chain. In the last few weeks, Rite Aid had said it planned to keep stores open for the next few months, while selling off assets. The company has downsized from 2,300 stores to around 1,200 remaining.

If Approved, a Total of 474 Locations Across 14 States Are Planned to Close.

According to firstcoastnews.com, it's still unclear at this time exactly when the proposal wil be approved, and when locations will fully close. However, the latest list of stores affected includes 20 locations in Oregon and 24 in Washington.

While Some Rite Aid Stores Remain Open, No New Inventory Will Be Ordered.

Bare shelves will likely become more common at your neighborhood Right Aid store. Due to the number of Rite Aid stores closing, what will happen to your prescriptions?

Rite Aid Locations Closing in Washington Include:

4117 Kitsap Way - Bremerton

4920-A Evergreen Way - Everett

3909 Hoyt Ave - Everett

500 South Pioneer Way - Moses Lake

412 East College Way - Mt. Vernon

31645 State Route 20 - Oak Harbor

621 South Lincoln St. - Port Angeles

1630 South Grand Avenue - Pullman

8500 35th Avenue Ne - Seattle

520 West Washington Street - Sequim

1850 South Mildred Street - Tacoma

35013 Snoqualmie Pkwy – Snoqualmie

27000 Miller Bay Rd. Ne – Kingston

909 East Yelm Ave. – Yelm

1517 Commercial Ave. – Anacortes

608 W. Stanley St. – Granite Falls

609 Omache Drive – Omak

250 Basin St. SW – Ephrata

248 Bendigo Blvd S – North Bend

1509 Auburn Way South - Auburn

22117 SE 237th St - Maple Valley

900 East Meridian Suite 23 - Milton

3282 Bethel Road SE - Port Orchard

3840 Bridgeport Way West - University Place

Rite Aid Stores in Oregon Scheduled for Closure:

30 East Oak Street - Lebanon

448 Ne Hwy 99w - Mcminnville

1900 Sw Court Place - Pendleton

4500 Commercial St., S.E. – Salem

1430 Nw Garden Valley Blvd – Roseburg

1900 McLoughlin Blvd. – Oregon City

16261 South Highway 101 – Harbor

2336 North Coast Highway – Newport

728 South West 4th Ave. – Ontario

4041 Nw Logan Rd. – Lincoln City

2049 West Cascade Ave. – Hood River

178 West Ellendale Ave. – Dallas

1217 Campbell St. – Baker City

44 Michigan Ave. Ne – Bandon

313 South Roosevelt Dr. – Seaside

626 Mcclaine St. – Silverton

1400 West 6th St. – The Dalles

514 Ne 181st Ave. – Portland

2521 South Sixth St. – Klamath Falls

700 S.E. 3rd St. – Bend