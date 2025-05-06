Are Washington Rite-Aids Closing? What To Know About Your Prescriptions

As Rite Aid has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company is promising a smooth transfer of customer prescriptions to other pharmacies.

This is the Second Time Rite-Aid Has Filed for Bankruptcy in Less Than Two Years.

According To Reports, Rite Aid To File For Bankruptcy Protection

In a press release, Rite-Aid announced that it is pursuing a strategic sale process for all of its assets. During this time, stores will remain open, and customers can continue to access pharmacy services and items in stores, and online, including prescriptions and immunizations.

Matt Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Rite Aid, said, “For more than 60 years, Rite Aid has been a proud provider of pharmacy services and products to our loyal customers. While we have continued to face financial challenges, intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate, we are encouraged by meaningful interest from a number of potential national and regional strategic acquirors. As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible.”



Employees Were Told on Monday That All stores Will Eventually Be Closed or Sold.

“I will be forever grateful to our thousands of associates for their commitment to Rite Aid and its mission, and I thank our entire team – from store associates to corporate employees – for their dedication to our customers and our company. With their support, we have played a critical role in supporting the healthcare needs of countless Americans across the communities that we are honored to serve.”

Rite-Aid operates 95 locations and 39 Bartell Drugs stores in Washington. There are 1,245 Rite-Aid stores in 15 states.

