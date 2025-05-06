The season is upon us! Usually, this time of year is filled with excitement as well as dread!

I love all the new growth, the smell of fresh cut grass and flowers blooming with gorgeous color on the patio and throughout the yard.

Spring kicks off Irrigation woes for Tri-Citians.

Spring kicks off, knowing we'll need to tackle the daunting task of getting all the irrigation sprinklers working for our home's yard and pastures.

Our growing season here in Eastern Washington for agricultural farms, vineyards, and orchards around the Tri-Cities is in full swing!

Many of us are still assessing, purchasing, and fixing the many sprinklers, lines, and stations we need in working order to keep things green and growing!

Unfortunately the tasks at hand can be arduous and expensive. The high prices this year on irrigation parts is making the tasks at hand more difficult.

Notable increases compared to previous years are due to several factors that contribute to this trend, including tariffs, rising material and manufacturing costs, and general inflation. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know:

Expect Broad Increases for 2025

Many manufacturers have announced price hikes of up to 25% across the board. With even higher price increases to come in the next quarter of 2025.

New tariffs, particularly on goods imported from China, are significantly impacting prices.

Some suppliers are reporting tariff increases currently, bringing the effective rate up to 125%.

Expect to also see Supply Chain Disruptions due to high demand and a lapse in manufacturing.

You may find yourself unable to find the exact fitting you were shopping for due to limited supply.

This issue could get worse around mid to late summer, so plan to grab a few extra parts without 'hoarding' so others can also get their water running.

Plan to get dirty, wet, and make a dozen or so trips to Home Depot (or wherever you like to buy your parts) because you know it's never fixed the first time around!

Good Luck!

