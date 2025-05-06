Rising Costs: Irrigation Expenses Surge in Tri-Cities, WA For 2025
The season is upon us! Usually, this time of year is filled with excitement as well as dread!
I love all the new growth, the smell of fresh cut grass and flowers blooming with gorgeous color on the patio and throughout the yard.
Spring kicks off Irrigation woes for Tri-Citians.
Spring kicks off, knowing we'll need to tackle the daunting task of getting all the irrigation sprinklers working for our home's yard and pastures.
Our growing season here in Eastern Washington for agricultural farms, vineyards, and orchards around the Tri-Cities is in full swing!
Many of us are still assessing, purchasing, and fixing the many sprinklers, lines, and stations we need in working order to keep things green and growing!
Unfortunately the tasks at hand can be arduous and expensive. The high prices this year on irrigation parts is making the tasks at hand more difficult.
Notable increases compared to previous years are due to several factors that contribute to this trend, including tariffs, rising material and manufacturing costs, and general inflation. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know:
Expect Broad Increases for 2025
Many manufacturers have announced price hikes of up to 25% across the board. With even higher price increases to come in the next quarter of 2025.
