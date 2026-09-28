Riley Green Brings ‘That’s Just Me Tour’ to Seattle This April
Calling All Riley Green FANS! Yes, it is happening. Riley Green is coming to Seattle.
Riley Green That's Just Me Tour 2027 Plays Climate Pledge Arena
That's right, Friday, April 2 is going to be a special night in Seattle with Riley Green. And, KORD has your FREE tickets to the show.
After winning multi-platinum ACM and CMA awards, Riley takes on Seattle with special guests Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington, and Hannah McFarland. Tickets to the show go on sale on Friday, October 2 at 10 am through Ticketmaster.
While Riley's rise to fame seems to have happened overnight, he's worked hard to achieve his success. Most recently, Riley and and his team celebrated his seventh #1 hit "Change My Mind" from his third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do.
Riley Green's Song Catalog is Growing
Riley's highly anticipated fourth studio album, That's Just Me was released on September 18. And while he's still on the Country As It Gets Tour, we now have more to look forward to.
If You're a Riley Fan, You Already Know of His Popular Ella Langley Collaborations
You Look Like You Love Me and Don't Mind If I Do were HUGE hits for the duo. Although my personal favorite Riley Green song has to be Worst Way.
Riley Green Is Busy
He's headlining the Stagecoach Festival in 2027, he's also a coach on The Voice. And, now on April 2, 2027 at 7 pm, he'll be in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.
If you want to win tickets, get signed up below. Good luck!
Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner