Get Ready for Richland’s Winter Wonderland Kick-Off
This is my favorite time of the year. The holidays are the best! As we head into Thanksgiving week, Christmas isn't far behind. I have an early morning commute into work, so I am seeing Christmas decorations and lights go up on homes and businesses. I absolutely LOVE it.
I live in the city of Richland, and this town does it right. Tonight, as I was perusing various social media platforms, I see that Richland is hosting their annual Winter Wonderland - Kick-Off SOON!
• Friday, December 5th
• John Dam Plaza
• 829 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352-3538
According to the Facebook invitation, this is one of Richland's most magical traditions, Winter Wonderland at John Dam Plaza, Howard Amon Park, and Richland Community Center. I agree!
Enjoy the Lighted Vehicle Parade, countdown to the grand lighting, visits with Santa, dancing characters, live entertainment, the Alphabet Home Village, food vendors, fireworks, and much more!
The festivities continue on Saturday, December 6th, as the park comes alive with thousands of dancing lights.
This is a magical event for families! Enjoy visiting with Santa, dancing characters, food vendors, and more! The holiday fun happens every night through the New Year!
For more information, visit Richland Parks and Recreation.
