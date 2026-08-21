I really don't know how many times I've driven past the sign above, Welcome to Richland. I've read about it for some time and I saw road signs about lane closures to install the new sign for days. Although, I didn't actually notice the new sign till today!

Richland Gets a New Welcome to Richland Sign

As part of the South George Washington Way Intersection Improvement Project, the new sign is near the intersection of George Washington Way and Columbia Point Drive.

What a sight! I love seeing this for my city. And, in my opinion, it's appropriate as traffic exiting off Hwy 240 and I-182 onto George Washington Way will see the welcome to Richland sign.

Read More: Richland Police Pause License Plate Cameras for New Privacy Law

Naturally, the City's Logo/Crest Is Prominent

Patti Banner Patti Banner

Towns often use welcome signs for navigation and boundaries. Welcome signs let drivers know they are entering a specific city, town, or local government area.

I felt a sense of Richland pride when I first saw the new welcome sign. This intersection is the busiest, most traveled in the area. According to the City of Richland:

The intersection of George Washington Way with Aaron Drive/Columbia Point Drive has been the highest volume, most congested intersection in the Tri-Cities for many years.

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It's a great location to welcome travelers entering the city.

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