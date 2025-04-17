10-Year Old Hurt in Richland Shooting, Police Are Investigating

10-Year Old Hurt in Richland Shooting, Police Are Investigating

Richland Police Are Investigating a Drive-By Shooting Which Injured a Child.

At about 4 am Thursday, Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Orchard Hills Apartments, at 1845 Leslie Road. Moments later, several more calls were made to 911 reporting that a residence was struck in the drive-by shooting.

A 10-Year Old Child was Injured in the Gunfire.

Richland Police Officers arrived and quickly located numerous shell casings in the parking lot outside the location, as well as multiple bullet holes that struck the apartments and a nearby residence, as well. Inside, Richland officers located the injured child.

• The injured child sustained two gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital.

• The child was treated for injuries and released a short time later.

• No one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

