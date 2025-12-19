Richland Police Crack Down on Dangerous Speeding in the City

Richland Police Crack Down on Dangerous Speeding in the City

Richland, WA Police via Facebook

The Richland Police Department is cracking down on dangerous drivers speeding along city roadways.

Your concerns are heard, and our Traffic Unit remains proactive in keeping Richland roadways safe!

Richland Officers Witnessed Speeding Vehicles on Keene Road

Recently, Officers observed two vehicles racing rapidly, accelrating to almost 80 mph in a 45-mph zone. This dangerous behavior was observed near Badger Mountain and Yoke's in Richland.

Richland Police Officers Stopped One of the Vehicles

Richland, WA Police via Facebook
loading...

The driver was arrested for reckless driving. And, the vehicle was impounded as a resut of the racing violation. Speeding 20-mph or more over the posted speed limit warrants a reckless driving charge.

This enforcement action is part of our ongoing commitment to traffic safety and to responding directly to concerns raised by our residents. Reckless driving and racing place everyone on the roadway at risk, and this behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Richland.

Follow Us on Nextdoor

Read More: Tri-Cities Most Anticipated Piza Joint Is NOW OPEN

Reckless Driving Charges May Apply When:

• You're caught driving in an area with heavy pedestrian traffic while speeding aggressively.

• If your erratic driving behavior endangers peoples lives, including weaving through traffic, and running red lights.

Speeding in Richland is an ongoing issue, and a topic much-discussed on social media.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The Richland Police Department appreciates community members who continue to report unsafe driving behaviors.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State

For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Richland
Categories: Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA