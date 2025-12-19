Richland Police Crack Down on Dangerous Speeding in the City
The Richland Police Department is cracking down on dangerous drivers speeding along city roadways.
Your concerns are heard, and our Traffic Unit remains proactive in keeping Richland roadways safe!
Richland Officers Witnessed Speeding Vehicles on Keene Road
Recently, Officers observed two vehicles racing rapidly, accelrating to almost 80 mph in a 45-mph zone. This dangerous behavior was observed near Badger Mountain and Yoke's in Richland.
Richland Police Officers Stopped One of the Vehicles
The driver was arrested for reckless driving. And, the vehicle was impounded as a resut of the racing violation. Speeding 20-mph or more over the posted speed limit warrants a reckless driving charge.
This enforcement action is part of our ongoing commitment to traffic safety and to responding directly to concerns raised by our residents. Reckless driving and racing place everyone on the roadway at risk, and this behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Richland.
Reckless Driving Charges May Apply When:
• You're caught driving in an area with heavy pedestrian traffic while speeding aggressively.
• If your erratic driving behavior endangers peoples lives, including weaving through traffic, and running red lights.
Speeding in Richland is an ongoing issue, and a topic much-discussed on social media.
The Richland Police Department appreciates community members who continue to report unsafe driving behaviors.
