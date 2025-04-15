Explore Richland, Washington Parks With 52 in ’25 Free Tours

The Richland Parks and Public Facilities Department is excited to offer a series of public park tours to the community. It's called "52 in '25" and kicked off at Badger Mountain Trailhead in January of this year.

What is the 52 in '25 Series?

The 52 in ’25 series is the brainchild of Parks & Public Facilities Director Chris Waite, who will lead most of these free tours. Chris will highlight some of the diverse park settings, landscapes and amenities offered throughout our community. Participants need not even register, just show up ready to explore, learn, and have fun!

The Tours Are an Opportunity to View the Beauty of Richland's Parks.

It's also a fantastic way to learn about the history of the city's parks. It doesn't matter if you're a lifelong resident, or new to the area, you'll definitely discover new details about Richland's many scenic parks.

What to Wear for a Richland Park Tour:

Make sure you wear comfortable clothing, as well as walking shoes. Dress in layers. Plan for an hour-long tour, unless otherwise noted. If there's inclement weather, be sure to check the facebook page for delays and cancellations. You can also call 509-942-PLAY.

Learn more about 52 in '25, here.

