WA Man Indicted on 11 Counts of Child Sex Trafficking

A Richland man was arrested Tuesday, April 8th and charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking children and production of child pornography.

34-year old Jonathan Michael Atkinson was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 2nd, on 11 criminal counts including:

• Sex Trafficking Children

• Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography

• Online Enticement of a Minor

• Forced Labor

Atkinson is Facing a Maximum Sentence of Up to Lifetime in Prison.

He'll be arraigned in federal court on Thursday, April 10th. Atkinson was arrested by the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, consisting of Homeland Security Investigations, Richland Police Department, Kennewick Police Department, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The Pasco Police Department, ATF, and DEA also provided assistance.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that preys on the most vulnerable members of our communities and the most effective way we can dismantle these criminal networks is through strong partnerships,” said Matthew Murphy, acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Seattle. “HSI is proud to work alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to protect victims, bring traffickers to justice, and put an end to this exploitation.”

Anyone with information regarding this case, is urged to contact the Pasco Police Department at 509-628-0333.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

