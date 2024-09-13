Exciting Grand Opening of Richland Fire Station 76 on Tuesday

It's finally coming to fruition, and, you're invited to the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Fire Station 76. The City of Richland invites you to the ceremony on Tuesday, September 17th, at 11 am.

The New Facility is in the Badger Mountain South Community

The 10,850-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is located at 4307 Trowbridge Boulevard, just off Dallas Road and Interstate 82 in South Richland. The new station is designed to serve our growing community, which includes expanding housing developments, vibrant parks, bustling commercial areas, and a future school. With its proximity to Highway I-82, the station ensures quicker response times to emergencies in the area.

The new building also has dedicated space for police officers who are stationed in the area to remain close by for their shifts. Officers will be able to complete reports, and coordinate efforts with fire/EMS crews in that district.

All Residents and Interested Parties Are Invited to Attend the Grand Opening

The celebration of Fire Station 76 takes place on Tuesday at 11 am. It's a perfect opportunity to meet your neighbors, fire and emergency personnel, and to take a tour of Richland's newest fire station.

Refreshments will be served at the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Richland's newest fire station, located at 4307 Trowbridge Boulevard. This is the sixth fire station in Richland and the fourth to include space for a police presence. More information can be found at www.ci.richland.wa.us/projects.

