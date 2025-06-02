Exciting Launch: Richland Farmers Market Opens Friday

Exciting Launch: Richland Farmers Market Opens Friday

The event that officially welcomes summer in Tri-Cities has to be the opening of the Richland Farmers Market, which takes place this Friday.

Come One, Come All to Shop to Your Heart's Content of ALL Local Businesses.

• Fresh Fruits • Meats • Vegetables • Baked goods • Wines • Craft beer • Artisan crafts

Every Week, the Richland Farmers Market Will Feature Live Music.

The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association's Bram Bratá and OK2Botay will be playing their groovy tunes on June 13th. Mark your calendars for this Friday, June 6th. Visit the Farmers Market weekly, at the Parkway, on Fridays through October.

• Hours are 9 am till 1 pm
• Stop by to dine on a tasty lunch with live music.

READ MORE: Cool Off This Summer: Best Splash Pads in Tri-Cities, WA

Parking is available in a public lot, with several options available, including:

• Howard Amon Park
• 3 Margarita's
• John Dam Plaza
• Richand Federal Building

Be courteous to local businesses and their customers — avoid parking in private lots and opt for one of the many public options available. Thank you!

