The City of Richland introduces TheDowntownLoop.com, a site to keep residents and businesses up to date about the Downtown Loop project — a construction effort aimed at improving access and safety in the downtown area.

Sections of George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue will be converted to one-way streets, resulting in northbound traffic on George Washington Way and southbound traffic on Jadwin Avenue. According to a news release:

The Downtown Loop will reconfigure George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue into a one-way couplet between the intersections of Jadwin Avenue and Symons Street. The new configuration will feature barrier-separated, two-way bike lanes, wider sidewalks, on-street parking, upgraded lighting and improved pedestrian crossings, all designed to enhance the downtown experience for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

This project is the result of years of planning. The City has begun the right-of-way acquisition process. This could involve temporary construction easements or partial land acquisitions. Letters and materials with more information have been sent to impacted property owners.

Stay Informed: Richland's New Site Tracks Construction

According to the project timeline, if all goes according to plan, construction will begin in Spring 2026 and expected to be completed by Fall/Winter 2027.

“This project will bring lasting improvements to safety, mobility and economic development in our downtown area,” said Richland City Manager Jon Amundson. “We’re committed to transparency and easy access to information throughout the construction process. This website is one of the key ways we’re delivering on that promise.”

Richland’s New Website Offers Major Project Insights

Jadwin Avenue and George Washington Way will remain open to traffic. Access to businesses will be maintained. However lane closures and occasional detours will be utilized as necessary.

