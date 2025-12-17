Richland Police are warning residents to stay vigilant against cold weather vehicle prowlers. As the temperatures are dropping at night, Police are reporting an increase in vehicle prowls, especially in apartment complexes.

Vehicles Should Never Be Left Unlocked Overnight.

Always lock your vehicle, when left unattended. Whether it's overnight or for 5 minutes, LOCK your vehicle. Criminals are looking for easy opportunities. An unlocked vehicle is an easy target.

Remove All Valuables or Keep Them Out of sight.

Especially this time of year, people are shopping for holiday giftes. Thieves know this. Never leave anything of value in sight, in your vehicle. If you can't take your valuables inside, at least store them in the trunk, out of sight. Don't tempt thieves with high-priced items in sight. ANd, NEVER leave any loose change in sight.

Park in well-Lit Areas.

When possible, make sure to park in a well-lit area. Would be-thieves tend to steer clear of well-lit areas, where they can be seen.

When parking your vehicle for an extended amount of time, if your vehicle has an anti-theft alarm, use it.

Police remind residents that if you see something unusual, report it. Call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. And, if you see a crime in progress, call 911.

