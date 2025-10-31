City of Richland via Facebook City of Richland via Facebook loading...

Attention Richland commuters! Heads up. Know before you go, or you may end up spending more time in your vehicle than you originally planned.

Richland and surrounding areas are in the process of several traffic improvements. All of these improvement projects are set to wrap up before the winter season begins.

Traffic Diversions and Projects to be Aware of This Upcoming Week:

• South George Washington Way (Comstock Street to Aaron Drive) - Expect periodic lane closures. Thursday, November 6th, the outside southbound lane and the Aaron Drive/Adams intersection will close for paving. Detours will be posted.

• George Washington Way (Jadwin Avenue to Bradley Boulevard) - Cascade Natural Gas work continuing through Friday, November 7th. Multiple lane closures. Expect DELAYS between Lee Boulevard and Bradley Boulevard

• State Route 240 and Hagen Road - Night paving is continuing. Expect night-time delays and/or detours. Please travel with EXTRA caution in dark work zones.

• Gage Boulevard and Leslie Road intersection - ADA ramp and pedestrian improvements continue. Watch for lane shifts and workers in the area.

• Queensgate Drive - Ditch restoration will shift westbound lanes and temporarily close sidewalk sections between Truman Avenue and Duportail Street.

• Thayer Drive - Streetlight replacement is continuing between Richland High School and Sunset Street. Detour in place at Van Giesen Street and Thayer Drive.

• Dallas Road - Ava Way to Trowbridge Boulevard: Roundabout and widening construction will be ongoing through spring 2026. This Tuesday, Ava Way will be closed between Dallas Road and Gateway Avenue. BMS traffic will detour using Trowbridge Boulevard. EXPECT DELAYS.

READ MORE: WA's New Program Boosts Funding for Zero Emission Vehicles

• Columbia Park Trail - CLOSED west of the Steptoe Roundabout on Tuesday, November 4th from 8:30 am to 4 pm. DETOUR in place.

Get our free mobile app

This is a LOT of construction. Be patient. Slow down in work zones, follow detours, and allow PLENTY of EXTRA time to reach your destination safely.

For details visit: richlandwa.gov/trafficimpacts.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli