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The Richland Public Library is throwing down a challenege for any and all reading enthusiasts.

Readers of all ages are encouraged to participate in the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, "75 Chapters & Beyond." According to the Richland Pubic Library:

The challenge runs through August 23 and celebrates the Richland Public Library's 75th anniversary by honoring the stories that have shaped our community while inspiring readers to explore new stories and possibilities for the future.

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All Reading Fans Are Encouraged to Participate

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The summer reading challenge encourages all book fans to keep reading throughout the summer months while enjoying library programs, activities, and other special events.

"Summer reading helps prevent learning loss, encourages lifelong literacy, and creates opportunities for families to connect through reading," said Library Manager Chris Nulph. "As we celebrate 75 years of service to our community, we're excited to invite residents to be part of the next chapter of the Richland Public Library."

Participants Can Register Online or at the Richland Public Library

The Richland Public Library is located at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland, 99352. Readers can track their progress, earn prizes, and take part in various activities throughout the summer.

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