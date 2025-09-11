Heads up, Richland! Beginning Monday, September 15th streetlight maintenance will take place along sections of Thayer Drive.

Between Longfitt and Woodbury Street May Experience NO Lighting for a Time.

Travel during nighttime hours may be challenging and dark. Use extra caution when traveling in this area. Pedestrians may want to carry a flashlight. Trust me, I walk my dog overnight. For safety, I NEVER leave home without my flashlight, pepper spray, and my phone.

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) will be taking out and replacing utility poles along Thayer Drive. There are several Richland-owned streetlights attached to the poles requiring removal as the company completes the project.

The City of Richland Is Installing New Streetlights Along Thayer Drive.

Because of contractor delays, the installation is now scheduled to be finished by early October, with lighting available on the east side of Thayer Drive. Once BPA completes installing the new poles, the City's contractor will complete the west side of the street.

“We understand the importance of reliable lighting along this corridor and appreciate the community’s patience as we work through this transition period,” said Public Works Director, Carlo D’Alessandro.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians are urged to exercise extra caution when traveling through the area during nighttime hours until full lighting is restored.

For more information, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us.

