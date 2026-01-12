Richland Police and the Tri-Cities Regional S.W.A.T. Team recovered stolen property from a residence on Monday. The dwelling is known for criminal activity.

Richland Police Department via Facebook Richland Police Department via Facebook loading...

A Search Warrant Was Served at the residence in the 900 Block of Benham Street

After investigation, Richland Police officers tracked property taken from a vehicle prowl on Christmas morning to the residence. High value tools and accessories were taken from a vehicle in the 50 block of Jadwin Avenue.

Due to the location’s history and the potential for multiple occupants, on-duty Tri-Cities Regional S.W.A.T. team officers assisted to ensure everyone's safety.

The street was blocked for quite some time on Monday morning, as the search warrant was being served.

According to Richland Police, six people exited the residence and were fully cooperative. Authorities recovered nearly all the stolen items and returned them to the victim.

Read More: Trial Date Set for WSP Trooper Charged in Deadly Richland DUI Crash

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you're encouraged to contact the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

Teamwork definitely paid off in this case. Several law enforcement agencies helped out in the investigation, including:

• Kennewick Police Department

• Pasco Police Department

• Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Franklin County Sheriff's Office

• West Richland Police Department

It's always great when property can be returned to the rightful owner.

Get our free mobile app