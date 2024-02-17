Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Richland-Police Are Searching For Suspect

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Richland.

Police say the incident happened on Friday in the 300 block of Cottonwood Drive at about 3:14 pm. Police were dispatched to a residence after reports of an individual shouting for help in the neighborhood. Upon arrival at the scene, Police found a victim suffering stab wounds to his upper arm and abdomen. Officers applied first aid to the victim and he was evacuated to medics standing by.

The Richland Police Department surrounded the location and SWAT was called in.

Efforts to make contact with residents were unsuccessful. Several PA announcements were made calling out the parties involved.

After investigation, it was determined that an altercation took place in the front yard and the suspect fled the scene prior to Police intervention.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

