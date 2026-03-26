What's the hurry? Local Law Enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to slow down in residential neighborhoods.

Recently, Richland Police Stopped a Speeding Vehicle Traveling Well Over the Limit

The above photo was taken just past the Smart Park. Police remind motorists to take it slower, especially in areas used by families, pedestrians, bicyclists, and others.

More Sunshine Means More People Are Outside Enjoying the Warmer Temperatures

We get it; nice weather, open roads… but this stretch is used every day by families, pedestrians, commuters, and other drivers who aren’t expecting someone coming in that fast.

Slow down. More Speed Means Less Time for Drivers to React

The Richland Police Department has been cracking down on speeding motorists. They will continue to conducty focused speed enforcement throughout April, especially in high-traffic areas. Do yourself a favor, obey the posted speed limits.

Read More: Washington Drivers Warned of Major I-5 Freeway Closure

This is safer for everyone. And, it won't cost you. In Washington, driving at twice the speed limit could be charged as reckless driving, rather than a speeding ticket. This would be a gross misdemeanor criminal offense, which could mean an immediate arrest, up to 364 days in jail, $5,000 in fines, and a 30-day license suspension.

Definitely, NOT worth it.

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LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll