Slow Down: RPD Clocks Speeding Motorist at 92 mph in 45 mph Zone
What's the hurry? Local Law Enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to slow down in residential neighborhoods.
Recently, Richland Police Stopped a Speeding Vehicle Traveling Well Over the Limit
The above photo was taken just past the Smart Park. Police remind motorists to take it slower, especially in areas used by families, pedestrians, bicyclists, and others.
More Sunshine Means More People Are Outside Enjoying the Warmer Temperatures
We get it; nice weather, open roads… but this stretch is used every day by families, pedestrians, commuters, and other drivers who aren’t expecting someone coming in that fast.
Slow down. More Speed Means Less Time for Drivers to React
The Richland Police Department has been cracking down on speeding motorists. They will continue to conducty focused speed enforcement throughout April, especially in high-traffic areas. Do yourself a favor, obey the posted speed limits.
Read More: Washington Drivers Warned of Major I-5 Freeway Closure
This is safer for everyone. And, it won't cost you. In Washington, driving at twice the speed limit could be charged as reckless driving, rather than a speeding ticket. This would be a gross misdemeanor criminal offense, which could mean an immediate arrest, up to 364 days in jail, $5,000 in fines, and a 30-day license suspension.
Definitely, NOT worth it.
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