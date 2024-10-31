Great News! Richland School District Pauses Plan to Cut Positions
The Richland School District has put the plan of cutting paraeducator positions on hold.
Earlier this week, it was reported that jobs would be cut due to the district's economic crisis. The district planned to eliminate basic education paraeducator hours, which would affect 34 positions. However, on Wednesday, the district announced in a letter that it was no longer planning to make cuts, but instead, to pause the current request to reduce paraeducators.
"We understand the impacts staffing reductions have on a community like ours, so we are pausing the current request to reduce paraeducators while we formalize a comprehensive plan."
The Richland School District board will focus on three proritiies regarding the budget.
• Reviewing business contracts and non-staff expenses, evaluating district staffing, eliminate unnecessary contracts, and look into renegotiation of current essential contracts.
• Evaluate district staffing. Determine which positions are necessary, and focus reductions on roles with minimal impact to students.
• Attrition: Try to achieve reductions through retirement, voluntary departures, and filling open positions with remaining staff.
Richland school District is NOT the only district in the state with financial issues. The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is aware of all districts dealing with financial instability. OSPI Spokesperson Katy Payne said:
“RSD is not alone in this incredibly tough situation, and the school board will unfortunately have to make difficult decisions in order to keep the district’s budget in balance. Making these hard decisions are how the district is able to keep their budget in balance, though there is no question that it has an impact on the school community.”
