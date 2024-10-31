Great News! Richland School District Pauses Plan to Cut Positions

The Richland School District has put the plan of cutting paraeducator positions on hold.

Earlier this week, it was reported that jobs would be cut due to the district's economic crisis. The district planned to eliminate basic education paraeducator hours, which would affect 34 positions. However, on Wednesday, the district announced in a letter that it was no longer planning to make cuts, but instead, to pause the current request to reduce paraeducators.

"We understand the impacts staffing reductions have on a community like ours, so we are pausing the current request to reduce paraeducators while we formalize a comprehensive plan."

The Richland School District board will focus on three proritiies regarding the budget.

• Reviewing business contracts and non-staff expenses, evaluating district staffing, eliminate unnecessary contracts, and look into renegotiation of current essential contracts.

• Evaluate district staffing. Determine which positions are necessary, and focus reductions on roles with minimal impact to students.

• Attrition: Try to achieve reductions through retirement, voluntary departures, and filling open positions with remaining staff.

Get our free mobile app

;

Richland school District is NOT the only district in the state with financial issues. The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is aware of all districts dealing with financial instability. OSPI Spokesperson Katy Payne said:

“RSD is not alone in this incredibly tough situation, and the school board will unfortunately have to make difficult decisions in order to keep the district’s budget in balance. Making these hard decisions are how the district is able to keep their budget in balance, though there is no question that it has an impact on the school community.”

81 Missing Children From Washington. Do You Recognize Anyone? I remember seeing missing children's images on milk cartons. It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child or teen? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children images. One of these kids could be your neighbor, friend, or family member. Do you have any information about any of these missing people? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

22 Famous Richland High School Bomber Alumni You Might Recognize Here are 22 famous graduates of Richland High School that you might recognize. Sports, music, space, and public service, Richland High School has quite a few distinct graduates. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals