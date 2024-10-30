Richland School District In Financial Crisis – Jobs are Eliminated

The Richland School District is facing a financial crisis. As a result, positions are being eliminated in the district. The district is cutting 34 paraeducator positions due to the diminished budget.

That number could be reduced if employees choose to resign or retire their positions.

The district began laying off and reassigning basic education paraeducators on Tuesday. None of the special education positions are being eliminated. Staff members affected, however, reportedly will have the opportunity to fill open special education positions. Staff with the most seniority will be given priority.

Even with the staff cuts, it's not clear how much the Richland School District will save.

In a letter to families earlier this month, Superintendent Dr. Shelley Redinger said the district was expecting "financial hardships" and that several positions at the district's office had already been cut.

On Monday, in an email to parents, Redinger said:

Since last school year, the district has reduced staff mainly through attrition, cutting district administration by 22.5% and principals by 4%. Despite these efforts, these reductions have not been enough. With the current staffing model, it will not be feasible to fund all district positions through the end of the school year. We will continue to use attrition throughout the year, but further reductions are necessary.

Those choosing to transition to another assignment within the district's special education program will begin training in their new roles on November 4th. Assignment changes officially take effect on November 12th.

Staff who decline a new position can choose to move to the district's substitute paraeducator list.

