Save the Date for Christ the King's Annual Sausage Fest! Everyone is invited to this year's highly anticipated FREE event on Friday, September 19th and Saturday, September 20th.

Sausage Fest 2025 takes place on the grounds of Christ the King Catholic Church at 1111 Stevens Drive, in Richland.

At the sausage booth you’ll find sausage just the way you like it: on a bun, on a stick, spicy, with the works (kraut, peppers and onions), topped with ketchup, topped with your choice of mustard, however you prefer! Sausage can also be found at other locations around the grounds, including jalapeno dogs at South of the Border and in the bier garten as well! The sausage booth is in the main food area, also known as the upper parking lot.

While Sausage Is the Star of the Event, Other Foods Are available Too

My husband and I both agree, that the burgers are amazing at this festival. Of course, there's fresh corn on the cob, fries, bier rocks, taco potatoes, pretzels, pies, and more!

There Are Games Galore For All Ages For Everyone in the Family.

From the popular fish pond to mini golf, and of course goldfish! Sink your ping pong ball into a goldfish bowl and the fish inside is yours!

More About Christ the King's Annual Sausage Fest

It began as a small school fundraiser and has since grown to be the third largest annual event in the Tri-Cities. In the spirit of an Oktoberfest celebration, this community event transforms the Christ the King Catholic Church parking lots into a small Bavarian village. Each booth hosts either food or games. Admission is ALWAYS FREE.

