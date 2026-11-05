Richland Fire & Emergency Services via Facebook Richland Fire & Emergency Services via Facebook

An RV destroyed after it caught fire in the bcakyard of a residence in Richland on Wednesday afternoon. .

Richland Fire and Emergency crews responded after receiving multiple calls of a fire in the area. I saw the smoke, as did others, and wondered where it was coming from. Several folks in the Facebook group Richland Residents were inquiring too.

The Fire Was Reported at a Home on Abbot Street

As firefighters arrived at the residence in the 300 block Abbot Street, the RV was fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors say they heard loud explosions coming from the RV in the backyard.

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Crews Stopped the Fire From Spreading

While flames from the fire spread to a fence on the property, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and kept the fire from spreading to the main home.

First responders on the scene made their way to the residence and got everyone evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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